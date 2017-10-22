Girard, OH -- A Girard police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call Saturday night.
31 year-old Justin Leo was dispatched to 408 Indiana Avenue in reference to a domestic situation involving a firearm. Following a brief discussion between Leo, another responding officer and a male inside the home, the male pulled out a gun and fired, striking Leo. The second responding officer returned fire, hitting the male.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene and Leo, a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department, expired just before midnight at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Youngstown.
The incident remains under investigation.
