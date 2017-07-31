Gov. Cooper visits site of Outer Banks utility damage

The damaged underground transmission cable that led to power outages across Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. (Photo: Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative)

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting the Outer Banks bridge where two transmission cables were damaged, causing the evacuation of tourists from two North Carolina islands.

Cooper visited the Bonner Bridge, which spans the Oregon Inlet.

Officials originally thought all three cables were damaged Thursday by a construction company building a new bridge parallel to the current one, but on Monday morning, further tests determined that one of the three cables is not damaged.

After the stop, Cooper will visit local businesses in Rodanthe, a village south of the bridge on Hatteras Island.

The loss of all power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands caused authorities to order tourists to evacuate. It's not known when they'll be able to return.

Electric cooperatives are using generators on the two islands after PCL Construction accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable.

Two approaches to restore power

Crews are taking two approaches to restore power.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative spokeswoman Laura Ertle said in a statement that crews are digging up damaged cables to splice together. The utility also is looking at an overhead transmission line from the Bonner Bridge to existing lines on Hatteras Island.

Ertle said crews are working on both plans until it's clear which is fastest and safest. She says depending on the approach, repairs could take one to two weeks.

Island businesses fret about power outage losses

The power outage that drove tourists from two North Carolina islands is wiping out a significant chunk of the lucrative summer months for local businesses.



It could take one to two weeks to repair the blackout caused Thursday by construction crews working on the Bonner Bridge. While generators were being brought in, they came with instructions to use power only for necessities such as refrigerators and fans so they weren't overloaded.

Restaurant owner Jason Wells says his Ocracoke Island business is missing out on the more than $5,000 per day in sales it normally makes this time of year.

