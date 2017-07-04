WKYC
Vice President Pence says Grandville parade 'lives up to every expectation'

VP Pence visits Grandville for 4th of July

April Stevens and Amir Abbas, WZZM 11:37 PM. EDT July 04, 2017

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Grandville for the Fourth of July Parade while on vacation with family in Northern Indiana. 

The VP tweeted about his visit on Tuesday morning, having landed in his plane, Air Force Two, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport around 10:30 a.m. with wife, Karen. 

Grandville residents had been wondering and anticipating the vice president's visit for the past few days and were excited about his arrival. 

"It's kind of unbelievable, the number two man in the country could be right there, walking basically in my driveway and my front yard," says Dan Pastoor a Grandville resident.

Pence, alongside Michigan Governor Snyder and Congressman Bill Huizenga, walked at the front of the parade -- taking their time to individually greet citizens watching. Pence even stopped to chat with WZZM 13's Sarah Sell to the question on everyone's mind: Why come to Grandville?

"We were spending a wonderful holiday weekend vacation with family in Northern Indiana and we'd heard so many wonderful things about this parade in Grandville," VP Pence told us. "We just couldn't pass up being here, and it's lived up to every expectation we had.

"This has been an inspiring sight and just a great place to be on the Fourth of July," Pence said.

 

