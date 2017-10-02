After Las Vegas tragedy, local hospitals say they're prepared for similar situation

University Hospitals (Photo: WKYC-TV)

The deadly shooting on the Las Vegas strip has shaken the country to its core, with at least 58 people dead and 500 more injured.

In situations such as these, much of the pressure falls on local hospitals to have a plan in place to deal with mass casualties. In the event that any such tragedy would take place in our area, at least two Cleveland hospitals say they are ready.

University Hospitals said in a statement that "while [they] never want to experience a situation like the one Sunday night in Nevada," they have multiple trauma centers in the region (including UH Cleveland Medical Center and Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital) that could handle a large amount of patients.

"We have a multi-layered surge plan for calling in staff, and as a trauma center we never close," the hospital added. "In a situation involving hundreds of injured patients, it is not about one hospital, it is about the system and hospital network, that is backed up by super-regional, state, and federal systems."

MetroHealth also cited its own trauma and burn centers, including a "Critical Care Pavilion" that can hold up to 170 patients in the event of an emergency.

"We are committed to continual readiness for any disaster," the system said, "and routinely send senior leaders to Anniston, Alabama for advanced training at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, run by Homeland Security and FEMA."

© 2017 WKYC-TV