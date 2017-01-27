Alliance man becomes first in U.S. to receive stem cells for cystic fibrosis

(Photo: Bob Held)

CLEVELAND - A 39-year-old man from Alliance could help doctors discover a medical breakthrough.

Bob Held is the first person in the U.S. to receive human adult stem cells for cystic fibrosis.

It happened right here in Cleveland. And there's an emotional reason behind his decision.

It starts with a girl named Michelle. She and Bob met at a cystic fibrosis camp when they were kids.

Years later, they started dating. After two years, they married. But 28 days after the wedding, Michelle died from CF.

Bob has always known the risks of his disease. "I've already outlived what I was supposed to, when I was born it was like fifteen."

Cystic Fibrosis is a rare genetic disorder that typically affects the lungs, causing breathing difficulty.

There is no cure.

While modern medicine has improved life expectancy, on average most die around age 41.

Bob turns 40 this April.

His reason for taking part in this program at Cleveland's Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital: "What if this were around when Michelle was here. Would it have helped Michelle? I'm not really concerned about myself, but if it can help other cystics that are really sick, that would be most beneficial."

Bob received an infusion of donated adult bone marrow stem cells. He'll be followed for a year.

If it's proven safe, the trial will move on.

So this is just step one of a very long journey, in fact by the time it's all over, it may take a decade.

But the results could also help research into other lung diseases such as COPD, emphysemia, babies with premature lung disease and more.

Michelle's memory keeps Bob moving forward. He's just sorry for one thing.

"My only regret is I didn't ask her out earlier."

Bob's portion of Rainbows research is just checking safety. He and fifteen other patients receive a low dose of stem cells to make sure there are no side effects.

He may qualify for the second phase, which will increase the dose and hopefully reduce the inflammation. Perhaps it could even stop the advancement of the disease.

