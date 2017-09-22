American Cancer Society Harvesting Hope event details

The fourth annual American Cancer Society Harvesting Hope event is an extraordinary farm to table experience showcasing local chefs and good taste surrounded by the beautiful and serene scenery of the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

The celebration of good taste will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a VIP Reception where guests will have the pleasure of meeting local celebrity chefs. The dinner portion of the evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. with local breweries offering tastings and far to table chef stations. Included will be a live auction silent auction, live music and a special Cleveland Hope Lodge guest speaker and mission moment.

Harvesting Hope appeals to those interested in quality local food, wine, beer and those who are passionate about finishing the fight against cancer. Funds raised at Harvesting Hope will benefit the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society and support the Joseph S. and Jeannette M. Silber Hope Lodge community in Cleveland.

For ticket information click HERE.

