Another case of serious flu complications

(Photo: Submitted)

OLMSTED FALLS - It's a rare complication from the flu or virus, but yet another Northeast Ohio girl is battling the same neurological disorder.

Eva Marie Harris' mother posted on Facebook Friday that her little girl had passed away.

She was just 6-years-old.

As the news broke, an Olmsted Falls mom stood by her daughter's bedside. 18-year-old Natalia Torres is in the hospital with the same condition as Eva.

Now her mom, Lori Thomas is on a mission to raise awareness and to ease other parents minds who may be nervous about the flu.

The Eva Harris story, for Thomas, hit so painfully close to home...

"It's so hard and I can't even imagine losing my own daughter," said Thomas.

But she almost did.

Natalia, she says, is her "independent, spunky, free spirited dreamer daughter."

She is a senior at Berea Midpark High School and was set to graduate this year.

Instead, she’s been fighting for her life at MetroHealth Medical Center for almost a month, most of it in ICU.

It started with an upper respiratory infection. Then Natalia couldn't move the left side of her body. She had garbled speech.

“But she was moaning and screaming. So as a nurse, I thought my daughter had a stroke," says Thomas.

It was not a stroke. Doctors diagnosed Natalia with a rare condition, ADEM, essentially antibodies in the body attack the brain.

It’s the same thing little Eva Harris of Rocky River died from Thursday.

"I really thought this is a rare thing and here is another child struggling. It just seemed so bizarre that my daughter was going through the same thing," said Thomas.

For both Eva of Rocky River and Natalia of Olmsted Falls, it started with flu-like symptoms.

Both moms in each of these scenarios are nurses, sitting by sick daughters in a fight for their lives.

As a nurse, Lori Thomas wants parents not to panic about what is a rare condition that follows a virus. As a mom she also wants answers.

"The hopelessness you feel in not being able to help your child and the unanswered questions, the why? Why can’t we pinpoint this?” said Thomas.

She’s hoping to draw more attention to ADEM and to fund more research.

"It would be so awesome to have a definitive diagnosis and a course of treatment but that is simply not the case with ADEM," says Thomas.

“I'm just blessed she's still with us. She went from low, low thinking that we almost lost her. Now she is back to breathing on her own. I just feel that she's going to pull through. I just do," said Thomas.

(© 2017 WKYC)