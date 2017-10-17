Avon Lake man's legacy continues as 'Kevin's Law' catches on in other states

AVON LAKE - January 8, 2014.

Kevin Houdeshell.

Diabetic.

Dead at just 36-years-old.

In a story we first reported in February 2015, Houdeshell’s sister, Amy Houdeshell, stood by his tombstone and explained,

“He was young fit, healthy. It was the holidays. The pharmacy told him his (insulin) script had expired and we're sorry, but we can't give you anymore," Houdeshell said choking back tears.

The Houdeshells set out to change the law in Ohio.

"Because he did not need to die," says Kevin’s dad, Dan Houdeshell, seated next to Kevin’s mom, Judy in their Avon Lake home.

Their first victory was when Ohio legislators passed House Bill 188.

Now when it comes to life sustaining drugs like insulin, even if the drug comes packaged in counts higher than a 72 hour emergency supply..."The law says that the pharmacist if he can't get a hold of the doctor can give up to a 30 day supply and they don't break any laws, protecting the pharmacist and the patient," says Dan Houdeshell.

Since March 2016, six states have followed Ohio's lead in passing their versions of Kevin's Law.

Florida.

Arkansas.

Arizona.

Wisconsin.

Washington.

Illinois.

Houdeshell says Pennsylvania and Idaho are also close to passing Kevin's law legislation.

So, with Ohio, that's nine states and counting.



"And this is all within a two year span. It's just taken off unbelievably,” says Dan Houdeshell.



"I’m just blown away. I had no idea it would end up this big," says Amy Houdeshell almost three years after she stood at Kevin’s headstone sobbing pledging to make sure his death wasn’t in vain.

And the tears still come so easily when Amy says, “It just doesn't go away. "

The silver lining that came out of the darkest day of their lives?.

“What happened to him is helping millions of other people," said Amy Houdeshell.

Kevin Houdeshell lives on.

He lives on in lives saved.

He lives on in the legacy that is Kevin's Law.

© 2017 WKYC-TV