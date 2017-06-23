Bacteria warnings triggered for Lake Erie beaches

(Photo: WKYC)

BRATENAHL, Ohio -- Health alerts have been issued for multiple Lake Erie beaches due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The Ohio Department of Health states the impacted locations have reached “unsafe levels and can make you sick. Children, the elderly and those in ill health or weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.”

Here’s a list of the beaches listed with high levels of bacteria as of 8:30 a.m. Friday:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

-Arcadia Beach

- Clarkwood Beach

- Edgecliff Beach

- Moss Point Beach

- Noble Beach

- Royal Acres Beach

- Shoreby Club Beach

- Utopia Beach

LAKE COUNTY

- Fairport Harbor

ERIE COUNTY

- Bay View West

- Darby Creek

- Vermilion River West

