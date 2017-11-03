BED BUG 101
7 minute video of experts that could save you thousands of dollars and keep you from dealing with bed bugs in your home. Dr. Susan Jones, Professor of Entomology from The Ohio State University and Tom Barsa from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health speak
WKYC 1:33 PM. EDT November 03, 2017
