Beef recall issued due to possible presence of Styrofoam

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a nationwide recall of nearly 5,000 lbs. of ground beef made by JBS USA.

According to the department, the specific products in question are wrapped in black Styrofoam trays and labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640. There will also be an establishment number of 34176 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials were made aware of the problem last Saturday, when pieces of Styrofoam were discovered in the beef. So far, there have been no reported injuries or illnesses resulting from the issue.

The recall decision was made by JBS USA, a Colorado-based company. Anyone with questions is asked to call their communications director at (970) 506-7717. In addition, anyone who feels they may have been harmed by eating the recalled beef should contact their local health provider.

© 2017 WKYC-TV