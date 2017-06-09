CC Kitchens recalls meat and poultry salad products due to possible listeria

Cincinnati based-CC Kitchens, LLC is recalling over 2,400 pounds of ready-to-east meat and poultry salad products due to concerns about listeria.

The items were produced and packaged on various dates between May 31, 2017 and June 5, 2017. The salad products have a six-day shelf life.

Here are the products that are being recalled:

• 12.6-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Salad” with case code 71001 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

• 13.1-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Salad” with case code 71004 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.



• 9.4-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Side Salad” with case code 71005 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.



• 9.65-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Side Salad” with case code 71007 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

These items were shipped to retailers in Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can call CC Kitchens, LLC 24-Hour Consumer Hotline at (866) 458-3188.

