Cleveland Cavaliers make 'major announcement' of extending partnership with Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Clinic will maintain its role as the health care provider for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the two organizations have expanded their partnership.

The continued relationship was announced Tuesday morning on the 10th anniversary of the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The renewed partnership also includes the extension of the naming rights to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the team’s state-of-the-art player training and development facility.

“The scope and importance of our partnership with Cleveland Clinic in terms of having access to the very top doctors in the field of sports medicine and the innovation in healthcare they can offer our team at Cleveland Clinic Courts is invaluable,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “The world-class healthcare that Dr. Parker and all the outstanding doctors provide our team is second to none, and puts our players in the best position possible to perform at the highest level throughout the rigors of the entire NBA season.”

The length of the extension was not revealed.

In addition to caring for Cleveland Cavaliers players, Cleveland Clinic paramedics and critical care nurses have provided care for fans at Quicken Loans Arena throughout the years, and will continue to do so through this extended contract.

They treat a variety of medical issues, including minor falls, bumps and bruises, and more complex issues such as heart attacks, strokes, and heat-related illness.

