Cleveland Clinic extends contract with CareSource

The Cleveland Clinic has temporarily extended its contract with nonprofit healthcare provider CareSource, which runs Ohio's largest Medicaid-managed health plan.

The agreement runs through Nov. 30, and in a statement the Clinic said both sides hope to agree on a long-term deal before that date.

"Both organizations are fully committed to ensuring Medicaid patients have access to the highest level of healthcare," the Clinic's statement read.

The two parties had previously warned the original agreement may expire without a deal. That was set to happen on Aug. 31, meaning many patients in limbo.

