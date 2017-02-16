Cleveland Clinic opens new state-of-the-art cancer center

(Photo: Cleveland Clinic)

CLEVELAND - It's a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center designed by former cancer patients.

Thursday, WKYC Channel 3 got a sneak peek inside the new Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 102nd and East 105th Streets.



The outpatient facility is organized by cancer type, which allows patients to have all their appointments in one area. It features a resource center for patients and their families, art and music therapy spaces, and even a boutique where patients with hair loss can get free wigs and head wraps.

“Every aspect of Cleveland Clinic’s new cancer center was designed with the patient in mind to provide the best clinical outcomes and patient experience,” said Toby Cosgrove, M.D., CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic. “Further, it will foster greater collaboration, communication and research among physicians and care providers in the fight against cancer.”

The new, seven-story, 377,000 foot cancer center will replace the existing Taussig Cancer Institute building on East 90th and Euclid Avenue. Outpatient cancer services will end at the current location on Friday, March 3, and resume in the new building on Monday, March 6.

