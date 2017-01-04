Cleveland Clinic performs nation's first deep brain stimulation surgery

CLEVELAND -- It was a major milestone for the Cleveland Clinic.

A team at the hospital has performed the country's first deep brain stimulation surgery for stroke recovery.

During the six-hour procedure on Dec. 19, electrodes were implanted in the patient’s cerebellum. Connected to a pace-maker device, electrodes provide small electric pulses as a way to help people recover control of their movements.

The patient has been discharged and is in stable condition. After a few weeks of rehabilitation, the device will be turned off as the patient continues physical therapy.

“In addition to characterizing the effect of treatment on motor recovery, we will examine directly how stimulation affects brain activity using a combination of non-invasive imaging and electrophysiological techniques,” said Kenneth Baker, Ph.D., of Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Neurosciences and Co-PI on the research grant. “Through these studies, we hope to gain further insight into its therapeutic mechanisms and, perhaps more importantly, how best to optimize delivery of the therapy as we move forward.”

Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disabilities in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Despite rehabilitative efforts, one-third of stroke patients maintain long-term motor deficits severe enough to be disabling.

