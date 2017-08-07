Cleveland Clinic ranked America's 2nd best hospital

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

CLEVELAND -- For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the #2 hospital in the United States.

The designation comes from the 2017 U.S. News and World Report, which also ranked Cleveland Clinic as #1 in urology and cardiology.

Cleveland Clinic is one of just 20 hospitals nationwide to earn a place on the list's Honor Roll, which recognizes hospitals that "have delivered outstanding care and offer deep expertise spanning multiple specialties."

In all, 14 Cleveland Clinic specialties earned national rankings:

- Cancer: 7th overall

- Cardiology and heart surgery: 1st overall (23 years in a row at #1)

- Diabetes / endocrinology: 3rd overall

- Ear, nose and throat: 16th overall

- Gastroenterology / GI surgery: 2nd overall

- Geriatrics: 5th overall

- Gynecology: 5th overall

- Nephrology: 2nd overall

- Neurology / neurosurgery: 6th overall

- Ophthalmology: 9th overall

- Orthopedics: 3rd overall

- Pulmonology: 3rd overall

- Rheumatology: 2nd overall

- Urology: 1st overall (18-year recognition as #1 or #2)

The Clinic has not been in the top five hospitals for 19 consecutive years.

The overall best hospital is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Here are how other local hospitals ranked:

- Cleveland Clinic: #1 in Ohio

- Fairview Hospital: #6 in Ohio

- Hillcrest Hospital: #7 in Ohio

- Akron General: #10 in Ohio

- Marymount Hospital: #24 in Ohio

- South Pointe Hospital: #24 in Ohio

© 2017 WKYC-TV