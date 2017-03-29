Cleveland's Huntington Convention Center debuts 'Lactation Suites'

(Photo: Dave Johnson/Huntington Convention Center)

CLEVELAND - Nursing moms won't have to worry about where they can feed their little ones while visiting the Huntington Convention Center.

The center has installed two portable "lactation suites."

Created by Mamava, a Vermont-based company, the suites are self-contained mobile pods with benches, an electrical outlet, and a door that can be locked for privacy. Totaling 4 feet by 8 feet, the portable lactation suite is designed for one person at a time, but has space to simultaneously hold mom, infant, breast pumps, and luggage.

"Until now, women have often had to pump milk in the bathroom while they are away from their babies working a trade show or attending conferences if the show planners haven't designated a space," said Sascha Mayer, co-founder of Mamava. "We believe that all mamas deserve a private, clean, and comfortable place to use a breast pump or breastfeed -- anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms."

Moms can find the two portable stations near the entrance to Exhibit Hall C and on the concourse level near Meeting Room 1, the Global Center Atrium escalator landing, and the entrance to Exhibit Hall A, where they can breastfeed or pump in comfort and privacy.

