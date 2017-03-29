Could childhood obesity be stopped before the baby is conceived?

(Photo: USA TODAY)

CLEVELAND - Obesity affects 1 in 6 children and teens in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, researchers from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, MetroHealth, and Cleveland Clinic are looking to stop this trend before a mother gets pregnant.

Doctors say if a mother is overweight or obese, the environment that her baby is in increases the risk of that baby being obese at the time of birth.

The first-ever Cleveland-based study will determine whether an exercise and nutrition program will impact the genetic makeup of the baby's placenta.

Doctors are looking at improving health through lifestyle intervention. That includes healthy eating, exercise, and good food habits...all things they believe will have long term effects on the offspring.

Researchers are hoping the program can change the rate that the placenta metabolizes fat, essentially determining someone's metabolism before they're even born.

A 5-year, $5 Million dollar grant from the National Institute of Health is helping fund this study.

