Cuyahoga County files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga County officials announced a lawsuit filed against manufacturers and distributors of opioids Friday.

Officials noted a significant spike in overdoses since 2011. Over the last five years, the county recorded a 23.5 percent drug overdose death rate per 100,000 population.

Last year, Cuyahoga County had more than 500 overdose deaths. This year, the county is on pace to exceed 800, according to County Executive Armond Budish.

"There is a direct correlation between the over prescription of opioid pain pills and addiction and subsequent deaths of our mothers, fathers and loved ones," Budish said.

The lawsuit targets manufacturers, distributors and four individuals who played a role in promoting opioids for sale and distribution both nationally and within Cuyahoga County.

The county has requested a $200,000 budget increase due to rising costs in combating opioids.

© 2017 WKYC-TV