Dozens of Veterans received benefits due at first Veterans Experience Action Center

The Northeast Ohio Veterans Community Task Force Advisory Committee is hosting the Veterans Experience Action Center at Cuyahoga Community College, Tri-C, Western Campus, 11000 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma.

Event times: Friday, August 11, 2017: 9AM—2PM; Saturday, August 12, 2017: 9AM—Noon.

The Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC), a collaboration between the Northeast Ohio Veterans Community Task Force Advisory Committee, the VA, State and County organizations, and the community, is a cooperative task force to assist, counsel, and advocate resolution of individual issues immediately for Veterans and their families.

The first event of this kind in Ohio, the VEAC will provide on-site claims & appeals assistance, healthcare enrollment, wellness and enrollment medical exams, mental health counseling, VA Women’s Health Services, VA G.I.V.E. (Gender Identity Veteran Experience) Clinic, 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration pinning, Homestead Exemption assistance, Veteran ID cards, and other community related information and services.

Some of the local community collaborative partners include, Tri-C, American Red Cross, United Way 2-1-1, and the Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission.

Assistance will be provided in private face-to-face consultations with same day services in an atmosphere of respect and dignity.

The event is open to Veterans and their families. If you are unable to attend the event, you can call:

Veterans Health Administration at 216.739.7000 ext. 2102 for health care issues.

Veterans Benefit Administration 1.800.827.1000 for claims and federal benefits.

The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission 216.698.2600 for emergency financial assistance, VA claims, transportation and memorial affairs.

Or United Way 2-1-1 to be directed to services that may help in Northeast Ohio.

