(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON, OHIO - A no-confidence vote in Summa's health executives is adding to the growing concerns from medical staff and community members after the health system's decision to replace ER physicians on New Year's Day.

On Thursday night, more than 250 members of the medical staff at Summa Health System came together for a vote of no-confidence in the hospital's CEO Dr. Thomas Malone and executive team.

“None of this is financial. It’s about practicing in a safe environment," said Dr. Paul Cornici, MD, a board certified emergency medicine physician.

Cornici is one of the physicians with Summa Emergency Associates (SEA), a group of more than 60 ER physicians replaced with U.S. Acute Care Solutions on Jan. 1. That was just days after Summa announced it would not be renewing its contract.

“I worked the last shift. I was one of the last doctors to sign out.”

He said it was a shift that included some of the nursing staff and doctors showing support for the replaced physicians with "#SEAStrong" written across shirts.

The contract between Summa and SEA was set to expire on Dec. 31 if they were unable to reach an agreement. While Summa notes that a non-renewal of a contract is not unusual, some say -- in this case -- it is.

The president of the American College of Emergency Physicians released a statement saying that the “abrupt” change is"not routine" and it “typically, it takes 90 to 120 days for a transition to be completed.” Since the transition, patients and nursing staff have reported longer-than-normal wait times in the ER.

Channel 3 has reached out to Summa officials for an interview, but no one was available this week. Summa spokesman Mike Bernstein did release a number of statements over the past week stating that the health system has prepared for a “seamless transition."

On Thursday, Summa confirmed that it did not renew the contract with a critical care group this week, but noted that a “several month transition” was put in place to “ensure no interruption to patient care.”