Flu hospitalizations increase; 3rd child dies in last 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Ohio department of Health says influenza vaccine is still available across Ohio as flu-like illness continues to increase and the number-of associated hospitalizations remain high.

According to ODH records, During week five of this year’s flu season, there were 396 new confirmed-flu associated hospitalizations in Ohio compared to 395 the week before. There have been 2,075 total flu-associated hospitalizations since flu season began last October. During last year’s flu season, Ohio had 3,633 total flu-associated hospitalizations, and 9,374 two years ago.



Ohio also has its third confirmed influenza-associated pediatric death in the last two weeks. A 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County, a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County.

A total of 20 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported this season nationwide.

Flu season in Ohio generally lasts from October to May, and peaks around this time of year. The 2015-16 flu season a year ago did not peak until early March, according to the ODH.

Other than getting a flu shot, other ways to avoid getting or spreading the flu include: Washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer; covering coughs and sneezes with tissues, or coughing or sneezing into elbows; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth; and staying home when sick and until fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

Adult-associated deaths are not reportable to ODH so these statistics are not available.

More information about influenza and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov





