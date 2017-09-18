Is it too early to get a flu shot?

(Photo: Thinkstock)

CLEVELAND -- Flu season is almost here and doctors believe the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this time around, “only injectable flu shots are recommended.”

You may notice pharmacies already have signs up promoting flu shots, but they’re also available at local health departments.

But is it too soon to get a flu shot? The CDC recommends vaccinations by the end of October.

However, “it can still be beneficial and vaccination should continue to be offered throughout the flu season, even into January or later.”

Click here for more information on the virus and the vaccine.

