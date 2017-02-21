Germ-zapping robot cutting infection risk at local hospital

One local hospital has a new weapon to keep patients safe from potentially deadly hospital-acquired infections. The technology is new and the device – futuristic.

Violet is the newest member of the team at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls. She’s very bright and deadly to some of the most dangerous germs.

C. diff, influenza, Ebola and MRSA are no match for Violet.

“Surgical site infections are a huge problem if they happen. It’s a huge inconvenience for the patients. It’s a huge inconvenience for the physicians,” said Dr. Rick Gemma.

Dr. Gemma is a surgeon at Western Reserve Hospital. He says it’s physically impossible to clean every inch of the hospital and nasty infections can lurk in hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. Now, this germ-zapping robot will kill those dangerous pathogens.

Violet is a nickname. The machine’s technical title is Lightstrike Xenex robot. It emits ultraviolet light which kills bacteria, viruses and mold on surfaces without contact or chemicals.

The sun emits Ultraviolet A, B and C. A and B get down to earth, but C never reaches us. C is blocked by the ozone layer. Violet emits Ultraviolet C.

“As a physician it just gives you a whole nother level of comfort,” said Dr. Gemma.

When a patient is discharged, staff will give the room a typical cleaning then run Violet through. She’ll also disinfect operating rooms.

Violet doesn’t penetrate anything thicker than plastic wrap. She’s harmless to humans, but deadly to the little buggers that can cause a big problem.

Western Reserve has been using Violet for about six weeks. She cost $100,000, but the doctor says just one C. diff infection can cost a hospital $11,000. So, they expect to save money and lives in the long run.

(© 2017 WKYC)