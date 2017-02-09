Girl fighting rare complication from influenza

(Photo: Submitted)

ROCKY RIVER -- The community of Rocky River is rallying behind a little girl fighting a rare complication of influenza. Tonight, porch lights are on in support of the family.

Six-year old Eva Marie Harris developed the flu and then a neurological condition known as ADEM. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis is an immune reaction to viral or bacterial infections where the body essentially attacks itself.

It is very rare and not contagious.

Eva Marie is currently on life support at Cleveland Clinic.

HERE. There is a fund set up to help pay medical bills

