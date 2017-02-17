Breaking Barriers: Bringing real solutions to the fight against heroin

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

SUMMIT COUNTY - “To be totally honest, the first time I came here I threw up.”

Travis Bornstein, with his wife Shelly Bornstein, stood on the very property where their son, 23-year-old Tyler, a Lake High School graduate, was found dead following a heroin overdose more than two years ago.

“The person he was with, instead of calling 9-1-1, took my son to a vacant lot at the corner of Arlington and Alfred, and dumped him into the field and left him there to die,” said Travis.

The heartbreaking story has left the Bornstein family searching for a way to rise up and make a difference in the community in honor of their son and two other Lake High School graduates who also died following a heroin overdose. They have found that in their non-profit called Breaking Barriers – to bring real solutions to the table in the fight against the heroin epidemic.

Their vision includes:

Donating $1 million towards a regional treatment facility in Summit County,

Creating residential housing

Building an “Aftercare” center to offer support groups and programs – on the same site where their son passed away.

“We’re going to do something that offers hope back to the community and something that the neighborhood can be proud of.”

While their vision comes to life, the Bornstein family and the Breaking Barriers team are already making a difference. Take for instance “The Well”, a support group for families and friends who have lost a loved one, that is currently being offered by Breaking Barriers.

“Sometimes to hear and get through the things we talk about, it’s painful but at the same time it’s healing,” said Shelly.

The organization has also connected with local members of the community who are invested in helping those who are struggling with addiction.

Click here to find out more about Breaking Barriers – Hope is Alive.



