Chardon worker saves child after Dad overdoses

Dollar General in Chardon, where a man was found overdosed with his baby in the car. (Photo: Brandon Simmons, WKYC)

CHARDON - It was around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Chardon. A frantic 911 call from a Dollar General manager who was told that a man was passed out in a car right in front of her store.

The caller, Katie Fox, tries to wake the man. His lips are purple indicating a serious problem. But as she looks around the car, she realizes the situation is much worse than she thought.

A baby in the car.

Fox acts quickly, breaking a car window with a hammer and gets the baby out. Medics arrive soon after and revived 46-year-old William Kelly using narcan.

Kelly is now facing child endangerment and drug charges.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time parents have overdosed with kids close by. In September, we saw disturbing photos of a couple overdosing in East Liverpool, while their 4-year-old son sat in the back seat.

Just last week, a couple was arrested in Lorain after overdosing on drugs in front of their five children.

The stories are enough to make you angry. Especially when the stories involve children, collateral damage in the fight against a heroin epidemic.

Watch Brandon Simmons' complete story in the player above, including elements of the 911 call.

