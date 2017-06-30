WKYC
Deadly weekend for overdoses approaches: Who pays for treatment?

Dorsena Drakeford, WKYC 6:18 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

CLEVELAND - We hear the sirens and read the stories of the aftermath but when it comes to overdoses, who really pays for it?
 
The debate and opinions that go along with it rage on, but the dedication to preserving life means police, fire and EMS respond every time.
 
Each unit is supplied with naloxone - or narcan - used as an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses and Cleveland is using it at an alarmingly high rate.
 
Ultimately though, the taxpayers are dishing out the resources for it.
 
Every time EMS responds to an overdose, that's taking away from another call for help and it's not cheap.
 
According to Project DAWN through MetroHealth, the organization that distributes narcan, it depends on the type and dosage, but it could cost between $12 and $37.50.
 
Which leaves the question, what is a human life worth?

