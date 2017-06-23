WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Family of 3 overdoses on same day in Parma

Andrew Horansky, WKYC 5:51 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

PARMA - Calls to 911 to report drug overdoses are not uncommon in Parma.

But when they come from the same home three times on the same day, that is unusual.

T.J. Martin is with the Parma Fire Department, which recently witnessed that.

“The mother was taking it in the morning, she unfortunately did not make it,” he said. “We took the son in the afternoon and came back in the evening for the daughter. Fortunately, those two made it.”

Martin believes the family purchased heroin from the same place and got high from the same batch.

“The supply might have been laced with not only heroin, but fentanyl or carfentanil,” he said.

It comes as a new report gives a bleak new outlook on overdose deaths in Ohio.

The Your Voice Ohio/Ohio Media Project, a collaboration of nearly two dozen state news outlets, looked at death certificates across the state.

They predict as many as 5,000 Ohioans will overdose this year and die. Opioids will account for 84% of those deaths.

They also project the majority of those victims will be men in their 30s.

Martin said this year they have already responded to more overdoses than they did in all of 2016.  

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cuyahoga County sees more than 40 fatal drug overdoses in 13 days

WKYC

Newspaper: Ohio had more than 4,000 overdose deaths in 2016

WKYC

Councilman in Ohio asks city to stop responding to overdoses

WKYC

Akron man indicted on charges involving heroin, carfentanil, furanyl fentanyl, firearms

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories