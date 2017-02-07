Family turning loss into new beginnings in the fight against the heroin epidemic

It's a story of heartbreak and new beginnings.
Travis and Shelly Bornstein are turning the story of a loss into a story filled with growth.
The Bornstein family launched the non-profit Breaking Barriers after their son, Tyler, was found dead in vacant lot following a heroin overdose.
They are now the owners of that property.
The couple has hopes of transforming it into a community center to offer new beginnings for those struggling with an addiction or may know someone who is.
