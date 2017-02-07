WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Family turning loss into new beginnings in the fight against the heroin epidemic

Amani Abraham, WKYC 12:58 PM. EST February 07, 2017

It's a story of heartbreak and new beginnings.

Travis and Shelly Bornstein are turning the story of a loss into a story filled with growth.

The Bornstein family launched the non-profit Breaking Barriers after their son, Tyler, was found dead in vacant lot following a heroin overdose.

They are now the owners of that property.

The couple has hopes of transforming it into a community center to offer new beginnings for those struggling with an addiction or may know someone who is.

Tonight at 6 on Channel 3 News, more on the couple's vision and how their team is already making a difference.
 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories