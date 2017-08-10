Heroin bust nets 22 suspects in Northeast Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio -- Authorities have named 22 people facing charges connected to trafficking heroin and other drugs in the Ravenna and Youngstown areas.

The accusations come with a total of 134 indictments.

The following 12 people are accused in drug trafficking and related crimes for a conspiracy from August 2015 through June 8, 2016:

- Aaron Rogers, 47

- Cametrius Adams, 40

- Darry Woods, 40

- Mack Hill, 25

- James Jackson, 41

- Deondea Hill, 23

- Qeevys Clinkscale, (no age provided)

- Trina Hill, 43

- Brian Hunter, 44

- John Montero, 39

- Terrell Leonard, 38

- Cornell Kennedy, 33

All the above listed defendants are from Youngstown but Clinkscale, who is from Cleveland.

“Those defendants conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, used cellular telephones to facilitate their drug trafficking activities, maintained a drug premises and some were felons in possession of firearms and ammunition,” according to a press release from the FBI.

In a related case, seven people were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. The conspiracy took place in 2015 and was focused on heroin distribution in Youngstown.

Here are those indicted:

- Richard Jones, 50, of Ravenna

- Willie Beacham, 69, of Youngstown

- Terrell Leonard, 38, of Youngstown

- Ronald Gilbert, 40, of Youngstown

- Shajehan Haywood, 45, of Youngstown

- Ricky Jordan, 33, of North Lima

- Shane Blair, 38, of Sebring

“Jones supplied heroin to Haywood and Leonard, who then sold the drugs to Blair, Beacham, Gilbert, and Jordan for distribution in the Youngstown area,” FBI officials say.

In another related case, three people with distributing heroin in the Ravenna area.

The people indicted are:

- Antonio Liddell, 37, of Ravenna

- Daryl Jones, 50, of Ravenna

- Brook Brooks, 36, of Twinsburg

“Jones and Brooks travelled to Michigan to obtain heroin and then, along with Liddell, sell it around Ravenna. This took place from as early as November 2015 through January 2016.”

“Today more than 20 people who bring heroin to our neighborhoods were taken off the street,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja. “Ohio has been devastated by heroin and opioids over the past few years. This is an example of law enforcement working together to lock up dangerous people supplying the drugs.”

