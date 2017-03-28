Hypodermic needles discovered on community playground in Wayne County

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

RITTMAN - The opiate epidemic is leaving behind several dangerous by-products.

But this one, is physical.

Addicts are leaving behind used needles in the public places they get high, and it's becoming a concern to a local community.

Rittman in Wayne County is just like any small town in America, they too are battling the opiate epidemic.

Chief Ray Arcuri leads the Rittman Police Department and says they suffered two more overdoses last weekend.

Officers in Rittman carry NARCAN to help those who OD, but they have a new threat to look out for, discovered by a mother who took her kids to a local park.

She reported finding a used hypodermic needle in one of the parks where her children were playing.

An extremely dangerous situation, the needle was found in a water bottle.

One resident says this isn't the first place she's seen used needles.

"I've seen 'em around some of the parks, down by the creeks, and found a few by the road."

She went on to say she fears for her siblings.

"I'm scared, I have a little brother who's only two and I bring him to the parks to play, and I always watch him because I don't want him to step on any of 'em"

The situation is one police are very much concerned about.

"We're really concerned about the safety of our residents, and of course the children, playing in the parks, you would think a park would be safe but not so much."

© 2017 WKYC-TV