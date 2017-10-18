Prizes offered for solutions to stop Ohio's opioid crisis

Ohio is launching an $8 million campaign to help in the opioid addiction crisis.

It's called the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge.

“It is a three-phase, prize-based competition to find technology-based solutions that address or improve opioid abuse prevention treatment and overdose avoidance and response. To encourage participation from everyone, prizes will be awarded to the most promising solutions.”

Officials want to hear from you, and anyone can submit ideas online.

The project will roll out in three stages with the idea, challenge and product phases.

CLICK HERE to submit your idea. The deadline is Dec. 15.

Up to five of the most promising ideas will be selected for a top prize of $10,000. Runners-up will be entered to win $500 prizes.

