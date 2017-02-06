Local cities are stepping up in the fight against heroin

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: FotoMaximum/Thinkstock)

Jackie Loftis lost her brother to a heroin addiction last year. She's just one of countless individuals across the area who have been affected by the heroin epidemic.

The number of overdoses (heroin and other drugs included) in Summit County alone has more than doubled from 2015 to 2016, according statistics released by the Summit County Department of Public Health.

Local cities are stepping up in the fight against the heroin epidemic.

Green is one of two cities in Summit County to recently announce they would be launching a quick response team. Each week in Green, a fire medic, sheriff’s deputy and a social worker visit homes where overdoses have been reported in the past.

To put things into perspective, in 2016, the Green fire division responded to 83 drug overdoses. That’s around double the amount reported the year before.

We'll tell you why Loftis believes the response team may have saved her brother's life -- and others who are struggling with a heroin addiction.



