Share your stories of loss due to the opiate epidemic

R.J. Parker, who died in May 2016 because of the heroin epidemic. (Photo: Submitted)

Next week, WKYC Channel 3 will be doing an in-depth look into the opiate epidemic in Northeast Ohio.

If you’ve lost a loved one to this crisis and would like to share their story, please send us a picture and their story to our post on our Facebook page and we’ll add it to our gallery.

The point is to remind the public that these people were loved, had lives, yet became victims of this epidemic.

