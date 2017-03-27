WKYC
Share your stories of loss due to the opiate epidemic

Monica Robins, WKYC 9:39 PM. EDT March 27, 2017

Next week, WKYC Channel 3 will be doing an in-depth look into the opiate epidemic in Northeast Ohio. 

If you’ve lost a loved one to this crisis and would like to share their story, please send us a picture and their story to our post on our Facebook page and we’ll add it to our gallery. 

The point is to remind the public that these people were loved, had lives, yet became victims of this epidemic.  

WKYC

Opiate epidemic puts kids in danger

WKYC

Cleveland Police: Opiate-related deaths now total 14 in February

WKYC

Cleveland Police: 6 dead after 27 opiate-related incidents so far this weekend

