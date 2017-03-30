Viral new video makes strong case for Narcan

MAPLE HEIGHTS - New video is showing heroin’s horrible toll.

It was shared earlier this week by Jennifer Dillon in a Facebook Live post.

She tells WKYC Channel 3 News it all started as she was turning at Lee Road and Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights, and a van blocked her way.

As other cars drove around, she and a friend got out and discovered a man behind the wheel.

Dillon said he appeared to have overdosed and that his foot was on the brake while the van was still in gear.

As the friend called 911, Dillon began to record.

She can be seen shaking the victim to try to wake him up.

“Hey, hey, hey hey! Do you hear me?” she asks.

They were just a block from the police station. Soon an officer is on scene and urges Dillon to back off.

Yet there is little that either of them can do. Because unlike the firefighters in Maple Heights, police there do not carry Narcan, a drug that can help reverse the effects of opiates.

Dillon said it took about ten minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

Police confirm to WKYC Channel 3 News the victim did survive but has not been charged.

They also say it is too early to know whether they may begin carrying Narcan moving forward.

© 2017 WKYC-TV