Jaylen Harris wins High School Athlete of the Year at CLE Sports Awards

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Heights football player Jaylen Harris won the High School Athlete of the Year Award at the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom Thursday night.

A top-rated receiver heading into the season after receiving All-Ohio Special Mention honors in 2015, Harris turned 53 receptions into 820 yards and eight touchdowns for the Tigers during the 2016 regular season.

After blowout losses to Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Harding High School in the first two weeks of the season, Harris and the Tigers rebounded to win five straight games and finish the season with a 4-1 record in home games.

Harris has committed to play football for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Massillon Jackson football player Dillon Dingler, Solon basketball player Valencia Myers and Parma softball standout Andrea Scali were also nominated for the High School Athlete of the Year Award.

