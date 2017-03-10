Hundreds going bald for St. Baldrick's Foundation cancer research

CLEVELAND -- Hair trimmers are buzzing throughout Northeast Ohio as hundreds voluntarily shave their heads.

It’s all part of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which uses the annual event to raise money and awareness for child cancer research.

This year, organizers anticipate raising an estimated $571,000 with more than 750 people participating.

Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.

Here’s a list of all the locations joining in the head-shaving:

UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital

Friday, March 10 from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11100 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland

For more information visit the event page or contact the event organizers, Kathy Miller, at 216-368-3892 or Michele Rothstein, at 216-286-6553.

St. Mark Shave Your Mane

Friday, March 10 from 9-11 a.m.

15724 Montrose Ave. in Cleveland

For more information visit the event page or contact the event organizer, Heidi Martin, at 216-308-9254.

North Canton Racquet Club

Sunday, March 12 from noon until 5 p.m.

6330 Promway Ave. in N. Canton

For more information visit the event page or contact the event organizer, Sarah Butler, at 330-428-0935.

A.J. Rocco’s

Friday, March 17 from 3-6 p.m.

816 Huron Road in Cleveland

For more information visit the event page or contact the event organizer, Cari Richer Ross, at 216-932-5332.

Sixth Annual Cleveland Heights Head Shaving Event

Sunday, March 19 from 12:30-4 p.m.

1 Monticello Blvd. in Cleveland Heights

For more information visit the event page or contact the event organizer, Krissy Gallagher, at 330-283-1270.

