Is Apple Cider Vinegar good for you? Old cure-all sees spike in popularity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Apple Cider Vinegar has been touted as a cure-all for decades, but it has recently gained new popularity.

Many people claimed it helps with weight-loss, but does it really have any health benefits?

“I’m obsessed with it,” said Kamesha Lindsey. “My most recent use for it is for my underarms. I used it to control BO, body odor.”

Lindsey has been using it for years for everything from weight loss, muscle cramps, acne, and unwanted smells.

Kyle Wallace started incorporating apple cider vinegar into his diet two years ago to help with weight loss.

“I use two tablespoons of Bragg apple cider vinegar, two tablespoons of lemon juice and then one packet of Stevia. I mix it all together and it's really good,” said Wallace. “I went from 215 down to 185 within three to four months with not really a whole lot of exercise."



Wallace told THV11 he was hesitant at first, but saw results. Betsy Day is a Registered Dietitian at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences weight loss clinic in Little Rock. While she is aware of the fad, Day doesn't recommend using apple cider vinegar as a healthy way to lose weight.

“If you're using it as part of a salad dressing or as a condiment for fruits and vegetables, eating that would be fabulous, but in terms of ingesting it for the sole purpose of losing weight or for whatever health purposes you might think it will do that's not going to help," she said.

Apple Cider Vinegar is not dangerous to drink in moderation, but it can cause damage to your stomach lining or the enamel on your teeth. People like Lindsey still swear by it for just about any ailment you can think of.

“If you have an upset stomach I am going to tell u to use apple cider vinegar. If you have acne I’m going to say, you know apple cider vinegar can help with that,” Lindsey said happily.

Day has only seen a few studies done on apple cider vinegar and weight loss. Each study only had ten to twelve participants which aren't enough to make a scientific evaluation.

However, research has found Apple Cider Vinegar does help patients with diabetes control blood sugar levels.

