Kent State & University of Akron ban tobacco on campus
A complete tobacco ban will take effect at Kent State and the University of Akron starting Saturday, July 1, 2017. The ban applies to everyone on campus, including visitors and contractors. Tobacco product sales and advertising is also banned on universit
WKYC 5:55 AM. EDT June 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 shot at Akron BP gas station
-
15-year-old shot in Cleveland Heights, no suspects
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for June 29, 2017
-
Berea to conduct more water tests for lead Friday
-
6 shot in Akron during violent overnight hours
-
Teeba meets VP Pence
-
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert visits White House with Chicago Cubs
-
Akron Police searching for three men who broke into movie theater
-
Cleveland Pride parade held on Saturday
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
More Stories
-
FORECAST | TGIF T-Storm ChancesFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Trump's controversial travel ban temporarily in effectJun 29, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
Keeping wandering special needs children safe: How…Jun 29, 2017, 11:12 p.m.