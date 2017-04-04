WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Both sides of the crisis | Opioids: Know the Risks

Chardon Municipal Court Judge Stupica on addiction

WKYC Staff , WKYC 3:25 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

Channel 3 News Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins has been covering Northeast Ohio’s opiate epidemic for more than a decade for WKYC-TV.

On Thursday, Monica will host a special edition of Channel 3 News at 7 p.m. that will focus on efforts being made to combat the health crisis in Ohio.

We’ve interviewed those on the front lines of the epidemic and here are a few points they wanted to make. 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories