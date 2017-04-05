WATCH LIVE | Cuyahoga County announces opioid awareness campaign

CLEVELAND - Cuyahoga County officials will launch a new campaign aimed at bringing awareness to the opioid crisis.

Cuyahoga County executive Armond Budish and Mayor Frank Jackson will be joined by other local authorities at the county medical examiner's office to talk about the collaborative effort to bring more attention to the risks of opioid addiction, according to a news release.

On Thursday evening, WKYC will air a special entitled "Know The Risks," talking about the crisis and bringing awareness to available local resources.

It will air at 7 p.m.

