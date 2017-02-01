Local hospital will offer opioid addiction program

(Photo: WKYC, Custom)

With thousands struggling with opioid addiction,MetroHealth is now offering help through a new service called the Office of Opioid safety.

The program is being described as the first of its kind in Northeast Ohio.

Hospital officials say the goal is not only to help patients directly, but also educate doctors on the best treatment programs and tools available to fight addiction.

The office is set open on July 1st.

