Miller's Creamery issues voluntary recall on caramel corn

NEW PHILADELPHIA - New Philadelphia-based Miller's Creamery has issued a voluntary recall of its homemade chocolate caramel corn.

The 15-ounce packages in a clear plastic bag are at risk of an undeclared soy allergen. The product's ingredient label does not state the soy allergen.

The product was sold at the Miller's Creamery stores in Dover and New Philadelphia.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the product recall, but those with severe allergies or sensitivity to soy are at risk.

Those who purchased the product and are at risk are encouraged to return it to Miller's Creamery for a replacement.