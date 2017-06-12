Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Ohio

Mosquitoes (Photo: Felipe Dana, AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Health officials say mosquitoes trapped in an area of central Ohio have tested positive for the West Nile virus.



Franklin County Public Health says the infected mosquito pool is in Norwich Township near the Columbus suburb of Hilliard. Health officials say the pool was identified in a surveillance of traps set up to monitor the mosquito population.



Health officials are reminding people to wear insect repellant containing DEET, limit outdoor activity at dusk and dawn and empty all standing water around their homes.



Symptoms experienced by about 20 to 30 percent of people infected with the virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Most survive.



Symptoms of more severe disease can include high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures and paralysis.

