New mosquito trap smart enough to keep just the bad bugs

(Photo: LUIS ROBAYO, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - A smart trap for mosquitoes is promising to catch the bloodsuckers while letting friendlier insects escape - and even record the exact weather conditions when different species emerge to bite.



Whether it really could improve public health is still to be determined. But researchers say during pilot-testing around Houston last summer, the robotic traps accurately captured particular mosquito species - those capable of spreading the Zika virus and certain other diseases.



Rather than the old-fashioned net approach, the new trap consists of 64 compartments outfitted with an infrared light beam that allows recognition of certain species. When the right bug flies in, a door shuts to capture it.



The research was presented at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.