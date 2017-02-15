New research could help detect autism earlier

(Photo: WKYC)

Brain scans of babies may be able to detect which children will be diagnosed with autism.

Researchers at multiple sites across the country and Canada studied MRI scans of babies at age six months and one year.

Some had older siblings with autism, and were considered high-risk.

Eighty percent of the time, differences in brain volume among those high-risk children were able to identify which babies would be diagnosed with autism by age 2.

Autism is generally diagnosed between ages 2 and 4.

NBC News