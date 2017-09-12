New study shows Hormone Replacement therapy not linked to premature death

Many women avoided or stopped using hormones for menopause symptoms since 2002, when the federally funded Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) study linked the treatments containing man-made versions of the female hormones estrogen and progestin to an increased risk of breast cancer, heart attacks and strokes.

The current study, however, looked at longer-term data from the WHI study and found no increased risk of death from all causes, or from cancer or cardiovascular issues in particular, associated with hormone use.

Dr. Holly Thacker, Director of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Specialized Women's Health says this news should be reassuring to both women who want to take hormones and those who never have.

Click on the video below to hear her full interview.

