New warnings released about the Zika virus 

It's been out of the headlines for a little while, but there are new warnings tonight about the Zika virus.

The CDC is warning people not to let their guard down, now that it's summertime.

Since last year's crisis, almost 2,000 pregnant women have been diagnosed in the U.S., and 80 babies have been born stateside with birth defects.

There were almost 300 locally-acquired Zika cases in Florida last year.

Currently, the only city in the U.S. with a travel warning is Brownsville, Texas,but a new study shows the mosquitos that carry Zika are in more counties than previously suspected.

